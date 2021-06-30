The Windows 11 release date is almost certainly in October

Microsoft may have announced Windows 11, and even released the first preview build, but the company has been somewhat vague about the release date. So far, all that has been said officially is that the operating system will be released in time for the holiday season -- although it seems that this is only for new systems, and upgrades from Windows 10 are due next year. But hints, rumors and leaks suggest that the launch date for Windows 11 will be in October this year, specifically October 20. Of course, Microsoft has not yet confirmed this, but all evidence is… [Continue Reading]