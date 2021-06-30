iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount gets your ride road trip-ready at $16 (Save 30%)

Amazon is currently offering the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount for *$16.07 with free shipping* for Prime Members in orders over $25. Typically fetching $23, you’re looking at 30% in savings and the second-best price to date. While we’ve seen this go for less once before, today’s offer is just a penny more. iOttie’s car mount keeps your smartphone in reach, making it easy to keep tabs on navigation directions, see what song is playing, and more. This model can easily stick to a window or your dashboard, and has an extendable arm for getting the perfect viewing angle. I’ve been using one of these for over a year, and can highly recommend it. Over 49,800 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.



