Windows 11 will give you 10 days to roll back to Windows 10

If you don’t like Windows 11, you’ll have a 10-day windows to roll back to Windows 10, according to Microsoft and its customers.



So far, what we’ve seen of Windows 11 feels surprisingly good, though Windows 10 users may be surprised by the sparer interface. We know Windows 11 removes a number of Windows 10 features. The official preview build of Windows 11 does away with dynamic Live Tiles, replaces the Start menu with rows of simplified icons, and more. We also know that Microsoft plans to add more Windows 11 features into future beta builds, such as Teams integration into the Taskbar, and PC gaming features like Auto HDR.



