Microsoft patch for PrintNightmare vulnerability fails to fix critical security flaw

The recently revealed PrintNightmare vulnerability has been something of a farcical episode after details of the Windows security flaw were mistakenly revealed. Microsoft suggested a workaround but, as it broke printing, it was less than ideal. Micropatching experts at 0patch released a free fix until Microsoft then released an official patch. The next chapter in the saga should surprise no one: Microsoft's patch has a problem. It doesn't really fix the security issue, leaving systems vulnerable. See also: Microsoft issues emergency patches for critical PrintNightmare security flaw Security researchers accidentally leak PrintNightmare remote execution vulnerability in Windows print spooler Microsoft… [Continue Reading]