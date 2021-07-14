Microsoft releases KB5004237 and KB5004245 to fix dozens of Windows 10 problems

Yesterday was Patch Tuesday, and as such Microsoft released updates to fix a batch of problems with Windows 10. There are fixes for security issues as well as other niggles, including addressing the PrintNightmare vulnerability. KB5004237 is available for Windows 10 versions 2004, 20H2 and 21H1, while KB5004245 is just for version 1909. See also: Microsoft has its own Linux distro called CBL-Mariner Want the Windows 10 Start menu in Windows 11? Tough... Microsoft has removed it Microsoft's KB5004945 update to fix PrintNightmare is breaking some printers While there are no major changes in either of the updates, in all… [Continue Reading]