Microsoft releases KB5005392 and KB5005394 emergency patches for Windows printer and scanner problems

There have been a spate of problems with printing in Windows recently, including issues introduced by updates from Microsoft. The most recent problems came for people who installed updates released this Patch Tuesday. Some found they were unable to print or scan after installing the updates, and now Microsoft has released a couple of out-of-band patches -- KB5005394 for Windows 10 and KB5005392 for Windows 7.