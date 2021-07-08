Panasonic sets up a new business solutions arm

Electronics giant Panasonic is launching a new solutions-focused organization, Panasonic Connect Europe, to address the changing technology needs of European businesses. The new business will offer diverse B2B technology solutions, alongside an enhanced services capability, to help customers maintain mission critical operations and organizations transform their business operations. It will pull together Panasonic's B2B product portfolio -- ranging from manufacturing machines and software to ruggedized mobile computing solutions, and its broadcast and media entertainment portfolio -- as well as enhanced consulting, systems integration, project management and application software development skills. "Panasonic Connect Europe will form a new and agile organization… [Continue Reading]