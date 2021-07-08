Windows 11 Build 22000.65 adds search to Start, brings back performance booster

Microsoft has tweaked the way the Start menu works in Windows 11’s latest beta build, an update which also adds the performance power slider back into Windows 11.



Windows 11’s latest Insider build, Build 22000.65, is available through the Windows Insider Dev Channel for those who wish to download Windows 11. (Do you? Here’s how to get the Windows 11 Insider builds.) While the build will download automatically, it can also be requested via Windows Update.



We’ve already looked at this build and can tell you what we’re seeing. Interestingly, on our test system the update appeared as a “Cumulative Update” for Windows 11, rather than as a traditional Insider build. Microsoft appears to be referring to these incremental updates as “quality updates” in the Windows Update history.



To read this article in full, please click here