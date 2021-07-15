Microsoft releases updated Windows 11 preview with new entertainment widget

Following the grand reveal a few weeks ago, Microsoft has been rolling out new Windows 11 preview builds to Insiders in the Dev Channel on a weekly basis. Today sees the release of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.71 which comes with a number of changes and improvements, including a new widget and updated looks for the context and other right-click menus. SEE ALSO: Windows 365 lets you stream Windows 10 and Windows 11 from the cloud to any device -- including Mac, iPad, Android and Linux The new entertainment widget shows you new and featured movie titles available in… [Continue Reading]