TOSOT’s dehumidifier covers 4500-sq. ft. and is now $200 Prime shipped (Up to $100 off) + more

Woot is now offering up to *33% off* a selection of dehumidifiers and air conditioning units from TOSOT. One standout is the TOSOT 4500-square foot Dehumidifier for *$199.99 with free shippin*g for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly up to $300, this model is currently fetching $262 at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $239. Today’s deal is at least $62 in savings and the lowest total we can find. If you’re looking for a larger unit that can cover your entire family’s home, this 4500-square foot option might very well be it, and especially so at this price. It can remove up to 50-pints of hot sticky humidity from your air every 24-hours, which can reduce air conditioning costs over the summer. The on-board controls allow you to target an ideal humidity level, or just let the machine run continuously alongside the integrated pump option once the internal bucket is full. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 4,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.



