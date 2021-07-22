TOSOT 4,500-sq. ft. dehumidifier hits new low in today’s Gold Box, deals from $167

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to* 31% off* TOSOT dehumidifiers and air purifiers. You can score the TOSOT 50 Pint Dehumidifier for *$167 shipped*. That’s about 30% off the roughly $240 regular price tag, the lowest we have ever tracked at Amazon, and the best we can find. This model can transform up to 4,500-square feet of your home from a hot sticky mess this summer and beyond by removing up to 50-pints of moisture per day. Alongside helping to keep air conditioning costs down, it sports a real-time monitoring system to ensure your space is always fresh as well as a both a dual empty setup and an optional continuous drainage rig. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 4,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.



