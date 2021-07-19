Put a Microsoft Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller in your Xbox arsenal for $159 today

GameStop is now offering the Microsoft Xbox Elite Black Series 2 Wireless Controller for *$159 shipped*. Price automatically drops in the cart. Regularly $180 at Microsoft, and currently $179 via Amazon, this is more than $20 off the regular going rate and the lowest price we can find. Ready for your Xbox consoles and Windows PC setup, this is Microsoft’s pro-level controller with interchangeable thumbsticks and paddle shapes (thumbstick-adjustment tool included) as well as “limitless customization and exclusive configuration options with the Xbox Accessories app.” The rechargeable battery system supports up to 40-hours of continuous gameplay alongside the included carrying case and switchable D-pad options. “Fire even faster with shorter hair trigger locks, and stay on target with a wrap-around rubberized grip.” Rated 4+ stars from over 20,000 Amazon customers and you can learn more about what it has in-store via our hands-on video review. Additional details below.



more…