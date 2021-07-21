Today’s best game deals: Untitled Goose Game $10, COD Black Ops Cold War $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Untitled Goose Game on PSN for *$9.99*. Down from the regular $20, this is a solid 50% price drop and the lowest we can find. This currently fetches $24 in physical form on Amazon and is still up at $20 on Xbox. Described as a “slapstick-stealth-sandbox,” players take on the role of a mischievous goose looking to ruin the day of some unsuspecting villagers. It also now supports multiplayer for double the goose action and you can read all about how that works right here. But there are plenty more notable game deals below including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, HITMAN 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Knockout City, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, and much more.



