Massive PlayStation Summer Sale now live with over 1,200 digital game deals up to 70% off

After seeing a collection of Nintendo game sales this month, it’s time for the massive PlayStation Summer Sale. This annual PSN promotion tends to offer up over 1,200 price drops on digital PlayStation games, DLC and more, and the 2021 event is no exception. With over 1,200 deals on tap here starting from just *$1*, now’s a great time to complete your backlog of titles, score some DLC you’ve had your eye on, and even land some big-time deals on major releases like Spider-Man, Demon’s Souls, HITMAN 3, the latest Call of Duty, and much more. Head below for some top picks from the PlayStation Summer Sale.



