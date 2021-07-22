Sceptre’s new 24-inch curved 180Hz gaming monitor sees 1st major discount to $187

Amazon is offering Sceptre’s new 24-inch Curved 180Hz Gaming Monitor for *$187.09 shipped*. This marks the first major discount that we’ve tracked down from the usual $225 list price, and a new all-time low. As one of the latest and greatest from Sceptre, this 24-inch monitor packs 1080p visuals and a 180Hz refresh rate into its curved display. You can take advantage of the higher refresh rates via DisplayPort, but two 144Hz and 120Hz HDMI inputs can also be found on the back panel. That’s on top of AMD FreeSync for even smoother gameplay. Plus, this monitor is VESA mountable, so you can create your ideal gaming set up for less, or pair it for dual-monitor domination. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,900 gamers. Head below for more.



more…