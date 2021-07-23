The best laptops: Premium laptops, budget laptops, 2-in-1s, and more

The best laptops are getting better. Computex 2021 (virtual) brought a heavy rain of news from AMD, Intel, and Nvidia, everything from new CPUs to technologies that enhance gaming performance. The laptop market is still tight, but if you yearn for the latest and greatest, this is your time. Keep reading for the latest news and reviews.



Our top picks from currently available laptops are below:



*Latest laptop news and reviews*



Here are the latest stories:



· The HP Elite Dragonfly Max is made for the Zoom-driven life of today's executives, bringing a five-megapixel (1440p) webcam and four microphones to show you off best to your bosses. It competes well in most ways with other premium business convertibles, but for that price ( $2,789 on HP.com) it offers a few surprising disappointments. Read our full review.

· Framework wants you to take its laptop apart and repair it. Seriously. While most laptops are difficult to impossible to repair or upgrade, this debut product from Framework not only can be dismantled and upgraded, but the company actually encourages you to do it. Find out what we learned when we took an early-production Framework laptop for a whirl.



Gordon Mah Ung



The Framework laptop is designed to be taken apart for repairs or upgrades.



To read this article in full, please click here