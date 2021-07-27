Windows 11 FAQ: Answers to your most burning Windows 11 questions

Windows 11 is nearly here. Microsoft has formally announced Windows 11, and we’ve already seen it as a leaked build.



Every new operating system brings many questions. We’re starting here with the answers we know, and we’ll update this list of frequently asked questions (FAQ) as we learn more. To find everything we know about Windows, check out our Windows 11 comprehensive guide, with news, tips, reviews, and more.



*What is Windows 11?*



Windows 11 is the name of the next major revision to Windows 10, different enough that it justified a new brand name and not just another feature update. Microsoft launched Windows 11 on June 24.



To read this article in full, please click here