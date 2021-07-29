Huawei’s Phone Sales Collapse Even in Its Home Market

There was a time when Huawei was dreaming about becoming the world’s number one phone maker, but then the U.S. government banned the company from working with American firms and we all know what happened. Since May 2019 when Huawei was added to the Entity List in the United States, sales of the Chinese tech behemoth have gradually declined, dropping more and more down to a point where the company itself acknowledged that it must focus on other businesses to offset the collapse in mobile. And according to new data provided by IDC for the Chinese market, Huawei has declined substantially even in its home market, which at one point was considered by many the company’s only choice to remain big in mobile. In other words, even Chinese buyers started looking for other phones, with Huawei no longer being part of the top 5 companies in its domestic market. Honor currently ranked fifth...