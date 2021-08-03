Windows 10 will block Potentially Unwanted Applications by default

Microsoft is making a change to the way so-called Potentially Unwanted Apps (PUAs) are handled by Defender and Edge in Windows 10. Starting this month, Microsoft Defender and Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 will default to blocking PUAs. Users who want greater control over the apps that can be run on their computer have the option of disabling the setting, but this does mean missing out on an important protective measure. See also: How to enable Hyper-V in Windows 10 or Windows 11 Home so you can run virtual machines Microsoft just made it even easier to install Windows Subsystem… [Continue Reading]