Waze now updated with Master Chief driving directions ahead of Halo Infinite launch + more
A new Waze Halo update adds Master Chief voice navigation and more in celebration of the upcoming release on Xbox. While the launch date for the anticipated Halo Infinite is still under wraps, Microsoft and developer 343 Industries are starting the marketing campaign, it would appear, and the latest has Master Chief helping you get to that dinner date and back. Head below for more details on the new Waze Halo update.
