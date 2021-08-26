Official Halo Infinite merch now up for pre-order from $16: Master Chief CosCup, hat, more

Today, we are taking a look at the brand new official Numskull Halo Infinite merchandise line. After its Gamescom 2021 showcase, Microsoft unleashed the release date for its highly-anticipated shooter alongside a special edition Xbox Series X and Elite Series 2 controller, but now, it’s time for the official merchandise line from Numskull. In celebration of the franchises’ 20th anniversary, the brand is launching some official Halo Infinite merchandise, including a snapback, ceramic mug, and a CosCup depicting Master Chief. Head below for more details and pre-order information.



