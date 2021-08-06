The first RTX 3080 Ti desktop discount we found also has a 16-core Ryzen 9 5950X at $400 off

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the ABS Legend Gaming PC with 3.4GHz Ryzen 9/32GB/2TB/RTX 3080 Ti for *$3,799.99 shipped*. This is a full $400 below its normal going rate, and marks the very first discount that we’ve tracked on a pre-built desktop with an RTX 3080 Ti. If you’re after the best PC gaming experience that a pre-built desktop can offer, this is about as good as it gets. With AMD’s 16-core 32-thread Ryzen 9 5950X CPU and the high-end RTX 3080 Ti, you’re getting essentially the most powerful consumer-grade products from both companies here. You’re also getting 32GB of G.Skill TridentZ RGB 3200MHz RAM and a 2TB Intel 660p NVMe SSD to round things out. Keeping the processor cool is an all-in-one 240mm AiO, ensuring your 16-core behemoth performs at its peak as much as possible. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.



