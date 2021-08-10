Google’s Nest Wifi Router system packs built-in Assistant at $260 (New low, save $89)

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Google Nest Wifi Router with two points for *$259.99 shipped*. Amounting to $89 in savings from the usual $349 going rate, today’s offer is $29 under our previous mention and marking the best price of the year. Google’s Nest Wifi system provides up to 5,400-square feet of 802.11ac coverage to your space with 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. And alongside handling all of your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, the included main router doubles as an Assistant speaker. To complete the package, you’ll also find six Gigabit Ethernet ports on the system. Over 4,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.



