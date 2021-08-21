TINECO’s cordless floor cleaners are on sale today at 2021 lows from $225

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, TINECO (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its cordless vacuums priced *from $225 shipped*. Our favorite is the Floor One S3 Cordless Hardwood Floor Cleaner for *$299.99*. For comparison, it normally goes for $400, the all-time low is $280 from November of last year, and today’s discount marks the best that we’ve tracked in 2021. This vacuum features iLoop smart sensor technology so it can determine whether the mess you’re vacuuming is wet or dry. By knowing this, it’ll intelligently adjust suction power and water flow to properly clean it. This is because it both vacuums and washes your hardwood floors at the same time, and it’ll run for up to 35 minutes on a single charge. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 12,000 happy customers. Find out what else is on sale right here. Head below for more.



more…