Need a PlayStation Plus membership refresh? 1-yr. subs now under $40 (Reg. $60)

CDKeys is now offering 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships for *$39.89* with free digital delivery. Regularly $60, like it fetches on Amazon, this is nearly 35% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. While we did see a $30 offer this summer, that was for new subscribers only. Today’s deal can be used to extend your existing subscription at a major discount so you don’t get stuck paying full price waiting for the last minute. Loads of discounts on PSN, multiplayer action, access to the monthly free game library, and more are all included with membership. More details below.



more…