A Florida appeals court ruled in favor of Gov. DeSantis' order banning mask rules in schools
This comes after a Second Circuit judge ruled the governor did not have the authority to issue a mask mandate ban earlier this week.Full Article
Florida Judge Allows, School Mask Mandates, Defying Governor's Appeal.
A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday and is allowing schools to issue mask mandates while the appeals..