Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro, LunarSight, more

We are now ready to gather up all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals ahead of this afternoon’s Apple keynote. Deals on AirTags are still live alongside Best Buy’s 1-day Apple flash sale and this *$150* price drop on 12.9- and 11-inch iPad Pros, but for now it’s on to the apps. Today’s collection is headlined by titles like ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro, FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner, Infinite Flight Simulator, LunarSight, and much more. Hit the jump or a closer look.



more…