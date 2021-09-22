Spigen’s magnetic Chromecast with Google TV Case streamlines your setup at $7 (Save 42%)

Spigen Inc (97% lifetime positive feedback from 534,000+) via Amazon is offering its Magnetic Chromecast with Google TV Case for *$6.99 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 42% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d like to streamline the way a Chromecast with Google TV streaming media player rests behind your home theater, this Spigen offering could be just the thing. It puts magnets to work with a plate that adheres to the back of your TV and one that rests inside of this silicone case. With it, you’ll garner a more low-profile setup that’s bound to help tidy things up a bit. Rated 4.5/5 stars.



