Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro with Liquid Retina XDR display now $149 off (New low)

Amazon now offers Apple’s new M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB for* $1,149.99 shipped* with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Down from its usual $1,299 price tag, you’re looking at a new all-time low at $149 off the going rate, $49 under the previous discount, and still one of the first markdowns overall. You can also save on the entry-level 128GB model at* $999*, taking $100 off the going rate.



Regardless of which model you go with, you’re looking at Apple’s new flagship iPad Pro that rocks a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. While its ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate is already a big selling point, there’s also 1,600 nits of peak brightness to sweeten the experience. That’s alongside added Thunderbolt connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 support, on top of all the usual features like Apple Pencil support and Face ID. Not to mention, the new M1 chip to power it all. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.



