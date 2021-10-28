Google’s all-new Pixel 6/Pro smartphones see $299+ off pre-paid bundle discounts

Visible Wireless is now rolling out a pair of pre-paid discounts on Google’s latest smartphones. Right now, the Pixel 6 Pro can be yours for *$888 shipped*, with the added value of Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series as well as a $200 gift card to a retailer of your choosing. With a total of $310 in savings, you’re looking at the best value out there for anyone not trading in an existing smartphone to score the new release.



Pixel 6 Pro lives up to being Google’s latest flagship smartphone with a series of compelling specs that all fit within the redesigned form-factor. Its 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display comes powered by the Google Tensor chipset for the first time and is supplemented by 128GB of onboard storage and 12GB of RAM. Throw in the 50MP triple camera array around back and you’re looking at quite the capable handset. Dive into our hands-on review for extra insight and then head below for more.



