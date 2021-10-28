Kobalt’s 7.25-inch sliding miter saw falls to 2021 low at $129 to upgrade your DIY toolkit

Lowe’s is offering the Kobalt 7.25-inch Single Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw for *$129 shipped*. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign up) will save an *additional 5%*, dropping the price to *$122.55*. For comparison, it normally goes for $189 at Lowe’s with today’s deal marking the 2021 low that we’ve tracked. Ready to crosscut up to 2- by 8-inch boards at 90-degrees and 2- by 6-inch at 45-degrees, this miter saw has quite the reach for its compact size. At under 23 pounds, you’ll find that it can easily be transported to any work location you need. Plus, there’s a laser guide system that helps you figure out exactly where a cut is going to land. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Lowe’s shoppers. Head below for more.



more…