Clarks Early Savings Event offers 25% off select styles + free shipping: Boots, sneakers, more

The Clarks Early Savings Event offers* 25% off* select styles with over 250 new styles added. Just apply promo code *SAVE25* at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Malwood Mid Leather Chukka Boots for men. These shoes are currently marked down to *$90 *and originally sold for $120. This style is perfect for fall or winter and would make a fantastic holiday gift idea. They pair nicely with jeans, khakis, or dress pants alike and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Plus, you can find them in two color options: Tan or black. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.



