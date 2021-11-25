Home organization gear from $10: Refrigerator bins, storage baskets, more up to 38% off

Home & Party (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering eight Seseno Refrigerator Organizer Bins for *$19.99 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked just once before. If you’d love an easy way to tidy up a refrigerator, freezer, pantry, and much more, these handy organizers are here to save the day. Four units span 14.5 by 8.5 by 4 inches while the other four measure 14.75 by 4.25 by 4 inches. Each bin is made of food-safe and shatter-resistant plastic. These are touted as being an ideal size for storing pouches, food packets, juice boxes, jars, baby food, bottles, canned goods, fruits, yogurts, cheese, and more. Continue reading to find more kitchen and home organization deals below.



more…