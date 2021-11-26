meross HomeKit floor lamps, lightstrips, color bulbs, more on sale from $13 for Black Friday
If the meross Black Friday sale courtesy of its official Amazon storefront for Prime members. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Leading the way is the meross Dimmable HomeKit LED Floor Lamp at *$59.19*. Down from $80, you’re looking at a new all-time low at $21 off and $9 below previous mentions. Now that the days are getting shorter and there’s less light in the evening, bringing a new lamp into the family room or office is a great way to brighten things up. This meross LED offering is up to the task with its adjustable 2700 to 6000K light output alongside a convertible design that can go from standing 55 inches tall to a more desk-friendly offering. You’re also looking at HomeKit control alongside integration with Alexa and Google Assistant to complement its six lighting modes and gooseneck design. Get a closer look in our launch coverage, and then head below for more.
