Best Cyber Monday 4K TV deals: LG OLED, The Frame $800 off, Xbox-ready models, more

This is the place to find all of the best Cyber Monday 4K TV deals in one handy collection. We are continuing to track some of the best prices of the year on models from Samsung, LG, VIZIO, Sony, TCL, and even the brand new Amazon Fire TV Omni Series, among others. You can now grab the 2021 LG B1 Series 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV for *$1,646.99 shipped*. Regularly $2,300, this is $653 in savings, the first price drop we have tracked on this model and subsequently a new Amazon all-time low. The same pricing comparison data applies to the larger 75-inch model at *$2746.99*, down from the regular $3,500. Its gorgeous OLED display boasts 8 million pixels while the a7 4th generation processor handles 4K upscaling when needed. Built-in NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium alongside LG’s “Game Optimizer” tech makes this a great option for Xbox and PlayStation 5 gamers. The four HDMI ports and 120Hz refresh rate are joined by built-in voice command action by way of both Alexa and Google Assistant along with direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services. But there are loads more of the best Cyber Monday 4K TV deals waiting for you down below as well.



