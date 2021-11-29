FoodSaver helps keep leftovers good over the holiday season with machines from $77, more

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of FoodSaver machines and accessories priced as low as *$14 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the V4400 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer Machine for *$116.69*. For comparison, it normally goes for $180 or so and today’s deal marks a return to its 2021 low that we’ve tracked. If there’s one thing that universally surrounds the holiday season, it’s gathering around the table for a good meal with family. There’s bound to be leftovers after a large dinner, and FoodSaver helps keep it good as long as possible in the fridge of freezer. Today’s deal has several unique features, including automatic bag and moisture detection, compatibility with both 8- and 11-inch rolls, zipper bags, and even Mason jars. However, if it’s a bit above your budget, head below for more FoodSaver discounts.



more…