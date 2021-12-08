Add this 4-in-1 bag sealer to your kitchen at under $9 Prime shipped (32% off)

AMIR-US Direct (96% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 4-in-1 Bag Sealer for *$8.79 Prime shipped* when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $13, today’s offer delvers 32% in savings and newly marks the second-best price we have tracked. Bolster the lifespan of food in your pantry with this multi-function bag sealer from AMIR. It features a rechargeable design that uses heat to reseal a variety of bag types. Additionally, this unit can also function as a bag cutter, smartphone stand, and 400mAh power bank. It takes just a few seconds to preheat and and then you’ll be ready to reseal foil, plastic, PVC bags, and more.



more…