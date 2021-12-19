Google defeats Mickey Mouse as Disney-owned channels return to YouTube TV

As we recently told you, Google and Disney had a dispute that lead to many channels being removed from YouTube TV. Essential television offerings like ABC, FX, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, and more were abruptly pulled from the service. This hit me hard as a YouTube TV subscriber, as it meant I could no-longer watch Jeopardy (which airs on ABC) in the evenings -- something I truly look forward to. Not to mention, my family loves watching Christmas movies and shows on Freeform. Well, Google's standoff with Disney has officially ended, and all of the previously removed channels will soon be… [Continue Reading]