Wrap up AirPods Pro with new MagSafe charging case at $179 (Save $70)

Amazon is currently offering the recently-refreshed Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for* $179 shipped* with delivery before Christmas. Dropping from $249, today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen since Black Friday, the third-best to date, and $70 in overall savings. Delivering everything the original pair of Apple’s flagship earbuds did, the recently-refreshed AirPods Pro pack ANC alongside a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into the same form-factor as before, the refreshed charging case will yield 24 hours of playback, but now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning options. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more.



