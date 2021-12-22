Pair Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad with an official Smart Keyboard at $95 (Reg. $159)

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Smart Keyboard for the latest 10.2-inch iPad at* $95 shipped*. Slated to delivery before Christmas, you’re looking at 40% in savings from the usual $159 price tag alongside a new all-time low. This is also the first discount we’ve seen since back in July. Arriving with a folio style design, Apple’s in-house Smart Keyboard turns its latest 10.2-inch iPad into more of a workstation thanks to the physical typing experience. Pairing to your tablet via Apple’s Smart Connector, there’s no need to fuss with Bluetooth or recharging the accessory, either. Get a better idea of what to expect from our hands-on review of the iPad Pro version. Then head below for more.



more…