Here’s how to land a FREE copy of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order today via Amazon Prime

Alongside a host of freebie content for the latest Call of Duty, Fall Guys, GTA Online, and Roblox, Prime Gaming is now offering Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for *FREE* on PC. Not some add-ons, cosmetics, or DLC, this is the complete full game for all Prime members. In other words, anyone with a Prime membership can score the brilliant Star Wars Jedi developed by Respawn completely free of charge simply by activating a Prime gaming membership (found in the top right corner of this page). This version of the game is for PC on Origin, but it won’t be around forever. So hit the jump for more details.



more…