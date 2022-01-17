Amazon backs down on not accepting UK Visa credit cards

Back in November last year we reported on Amazon's decision to stop accepting UK issued Visa credit cards due to high processing charges. The change was due to take place this Wednesday (January 19) but it seems that an 11th hour deal may have been reached to allow customers to continue using their Visa cards. In an email to customers this morning Amazon UK says: The expected change regarding the use of Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk will no longer take place on January 19. We are working closely with Visa on a potential solution that will enable customers to continue using their Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk. Visa payments accounted for… [Continue Reading]