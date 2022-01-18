Microsoft set to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion

Microsoft today announced plans to acquire game developer giant Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion. It is a move designed to expand the company's gaming business across PC, console, mobile and the cloud, as well as to give it a solid start in the metaverse. This deal will make Microsoft the third largest gaming company (by revenue), behind Tencent and Sony. The deal will see Microsoft take control of a number of iconic gaming franchises, such as Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Call of Duty and King’s Candy Crush. Bobby Kotick will continue in his role of CEO of Activision Blizzard, reporting to… [Continue Reading]