In a surprising announcement Microsoft revealed that it has acquired troubled publisher and developer Activision Blizzard for the huge sum of $70 billion. The amount might seem negligible considering the franchises Microsoft will add to its portfolio alongside the US publisher/developer, but it’s still quite impressive. What’s even more surprising, however, is the fact that Microsoft plans to keep current the Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick in the same position. Even though he will now report to Phis Spencer, CEO, Microsoft Gaming, the decision to maintain in such a high position a person that protected and groomed a toxic culture within Activision Blizzard is baffling. “Bobby Kotick will continue to serve as CEO of Activision Blizzard, and he and his team will maintain their focus on driving efforts to further strengthen the company’s culture and accele...Full Article
Microsoft Acquires Activision Blizzard in $70 Billion Deal
