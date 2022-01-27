Get a look at Boba Fett in action as unreleased footage of Star Wars 1313 surfaces online

Have you ever wanted to play a proper AAA Boba Fett game starring the bounty hunter himself? Us too, but after Star Wars 1313 was cancelled years ago our dreams drifted out in to a galaxy far, far away. Not only did we just recently get some light details on what Respawn is working on next – a new Jedi Fallen Order game alongside what sounds like an upcoming first-person shooter set in the world’s most famous sci-fi universe – some interesting footage of that unreleased Star Wars 1313 game you might remember has surfaced. Head below to take a look for yourself.



more…