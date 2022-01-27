NERF Mandalorian Amban Phase Blaster sees rare discount to new low at $89 (Reg. $126)

Amazon offers the NERF Star Wars Mandalorian Amban Phase Blaster for *$88.79 shipped*. Normally fetching $126, you’re looking at not only a new all-time low, but also the first notable discount in over a year. This is the first time it has dropped under $110, as well. Measuring over 50-inches long, this NERF blaster is about as impressive as they come with a design that’s straight out of The Mandalorian. It features plenty of authentic details from the series as well as blaster sound effects, accurate reloading mechanism, and more. That’s of course alongside the actual NERF dart shooting action. Even though Boba Fett has been stealing the spotlight as of late, we might just be getting to see more of the Amban Phase Blaster in the ongoing Disney+ series, making today’s discount the perfect time to score one yourself. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.



