9to5Mac Happy Hour 366: Apple Watch Unity Lights, FaceID supports face masks and more iOS 15.4 features

Benjamin and Zac run down all of the new features in the just-released iOS 15.4 betas, including support for Face ID unlock with a face mask on. Apple also surprised everyone this week with an over-the-air new Apple Watch face. There’s also rumors of Apple turning iPhones into credit card payment terminals, and Apple’s head of PR leaves less than a year after joining the company.



*Sponsored by Things:* The award-winning to-do app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.



*Sponsored by Trade Coffee:* Right now Trade Coffee is offering a total of *$20 off* your first three bags when you go to DrinkTrade.com/happyhour.



*Sponsored by Helix:* Helix is offering up to *$200 off* all mattress orders and *two free pillows* for Happy Hour listeners at HelixSleep.com/9to5mac.



*Sponsored by Kandji:* Go to Kandji.io/happyhour for a free demo or trial.



more…