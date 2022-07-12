Prime Day Smartphone Accessories: mophie 15W 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $100, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering a wide range of mophie smartphone accessories including charging cables, Qi pads, and more from $12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick from the sale is the 3-in-1 15W Wireless iPhone Charging Station at *$99.99*. Normally $130, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating the previous best price by an additional $1. Ready to power up to three of your Apple devices at once, there’s a dedicated 15W Qi fast wireless pad for your iPhone, a 5W area for your AirPods, and an integrated Apple Watch puck to ensure you wake up to a fully charged kit every morning. Plus, it makes traveling easier as all three of your devices can be powered with a single wall outlet, which are always hard to come by in hotels. Check out the rest of mophie’s Prime Day smartphone accessories sale at Amazon. Also, don’t forget to swing by our Prime Day 2022 hub for additional smartphone accessories on sale as well as a plethora of other discounts to be had during Amazon’s 48-hour shopping event.



-Prime Day smartphone accessories:-



· Apple’s prev-gen. AirPods 2 still offer plenty of value following discount to *$90* (New 2022 low)

· Scosche MagSafe MagicMount Dash/Air Vent 4-in-1 Car Charging Mount: $23 (Reg. $35) | Amazon

· Apple Watch Series 7 fall to new all-time lows *from $279* (Save $120) for Prime Day

· Many other Scosche smartphone car mount deals from $7

· Annual Anker Prime Day sale starts at *$11*: MagSafe gear, USB-C chargers, much more

· AINOPE All Metal 36W Dual USB-C/A Car Charger: $15 (Reg. $19) | Amazon

· Sony XM4 ANC headphones and true wireless earbuds hit new lows *from $198* (Save $80+)

· mophie 3-meter Lightning Cable: $12 (Reg. $22) | Amazon

· Garmin’s Vivoactive 4 GPS smartwatch with up to 8-day battery life now *$188* (New low), more

· mophie 15W MagSafe Wireless Charging Stand: $35 (Reg. $60) | Amazon

· Enjoy your music with Bose’s noise-canceling headphones this Prime Day *from $179*

· LISEN Dual 60W USB-C/A Charger: $11.50 (Reg. $21) | Amazon



· w/ on-page coupon + code *30U6KSVB*



· Beats Fit Pro fall to new all-time low with Prime Day Gold Box to *$160* (Reg. $200), more

· AINOPE Gravity Windshield and Air Vent Smartphone Mount: $9.50 (Reg. $21) | Amazon



· w/ on-page coupon + code *PN8XU9C6*



· Save $90 on Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS Smartwatch at its new low of *$210*, more

· Rare price drops knock up to $50 off Marshall’s retro-style wireless earbuds *from $130 shipped*

· mophie 3-in-1 Magsafe Wireless Charging Stand: $70.50 (Reg. $90) | Amazon

· Samsung’s Android/Nintendo Switch-ready EVO 128GB microSD card hits new low at *$13.50*

· Microsoft Surface Earbuds return to all-time low ahead of Prime Day at *$100* (Save 50%)

· Amazon’s Prime Day dropping prices on JBL In-Ear and Over-Ear headphones starting at *$30*

· Marshall’s metal-grille Stockwell II Portable Speaker returns to 2022 low at *$150* (Reg. $200+)



-Deals still live from yesterday:-



· Apple’s AirPods Pro with refreshed MagSafe case drops to *$170* at Amazon (Save $79)

· AINOPE 4-port 60W USB-A Car Charger: $10 (Reg. $20) | Amazonw/ on-page coupon and code *35GTL3JO*

· Apple’s official MagSafe chargers hit 2022 lows: Battery Pack *$80*, Duo *$104*, more from *$32*

· TAURI iPhone 13 Tempered Glass Screen Protector, Case, Camera Protector: $18 (Reg. $20) | Amazon

· New 2022 low takes $20 off Google Pixel Buds A-Series with discount down to *$79*

· ZeeHoo 7.5W MagSafe Wireless Car Charger Mount: $23 (Reg. $26) | Amazon

· INIU 45W USB-C 15000mAh Portable Battery: *$26* (Reg. $37) | Amazon

· Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen hits Amazon all-time low with $20 discount down to *$59*

· Samsung’s security cam-ready PRO 256GB microSD hits new low at *$40*, more from *$11*

· Sony’s recently-released LinkBuds/S fall to new all-time lows from *$148 *(Save $30+)

· iOttie’s latest Easy One Touch Connect Pro car mount with Alexa is MFi-certified at low of *$36*

· Belkin’s MagSafe Car Mount Pro for iPhone 13 drops to *$32* (Save 20%, 2022 low)

· Anker launches pre-Prime Day weekend sale with USB-C GaN chargers and more from *$11*



