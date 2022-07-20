FIFA 23 Launches in September, New Gameplay Features Revealed

After teasing FIFA fans with the unveil of the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition cover, EA is back with the full reveal of the game. As expected, the next instalment in the successful sports series will drop this fall, on September 30. Pre-orders are now available for FIFA 23 which will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. EA also announced that early access for FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition will begin on September 27. Featuring the next evolution of HyperMotion2 technology, FIFA 23 promises to set a new standard in realistic and immersive gameplay. Also, for the first time in the history of the franchise, FIFA 23 will feature women’s club teams with the inclusion of the Barclay Women’s Super League and Division 1 Arkema at launch. But that’s not all! EA revealed that players will be able to experience the ultimate both men’s and women’s international football in FIFA 23 with the men’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and FIFA Women’s World Cup Au...