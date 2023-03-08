Eruption at Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano stops after 61 days

The latest eruption at Kilauea’s summit on Hawaii's Big Island has paused after 61 days of volcanic activity. Hawaii News Now reports U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists said Tuesday lava was no longer flowing on the crater floor of Halemaumau, where all recent volcanic activity had been confined. Scientists say activity diminished Monday, and by Tuesday, no active lava was in the crater. USGS said the reduction in activity was related to the “larger deflationary tilt drop” that began Feb. 17, a common process at Kilauea in which the ground deflates. The drop in pressure can then cause eruptive activity to diminish. Kilauea is one of the world’s most active volcanoes.